KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 41.7 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 28.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,638 and deaths to 182. The country also recorded two more deaths under investigation and the health ministry said 61 more patients were now considered recovered from the virus.

— In the Cayman Islands, it was reported yesterday that a healthcare facility has been granted permission to enter into phase one of a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine and is now looking for 20 volunteers from across the territory.

— The International Monetary Fund today said the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Caribbean has been “massive”, particularly for tourism-dependent countries in the region, but that lower commodity prices were also having a “major impact” on Caribbean commodity exporters.

— In the United States, regulators yesterday approved remdesivir as the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given to hospitalised patients through an IV.

— France yesterday extended the anti-COVID curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced to stay indoors at night.

— A new research revealed today that plasma taken from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and given to people sick with the disease does not reduce their chances of getting seriously ill or dying.

— The United States has so far recorded 223,059 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 155,900 deaths; India 117,306; Mexico 87,894 and Britain 44,347.

