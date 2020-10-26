COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 43 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 29.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks many have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,749 and deaths to 192. The country also recorded 21 more patient recoveries from the virus.
— In Belize, 39 new virus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and one more COVID-19 related death, according to health authorities.
— In Guyana, the Ministry of Health yesterday recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,023.
— In Trinidad and Tobago, the total number of active COVID-19 cases moved to 1,321 after eight new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.
— Europe today confronted a surge in coronavirus cases, with Spain announcing a national state of emergency and overnight curfews across the country except the Canary Islands, and France setting a daily record of more than 50,000 infections.
— Israel will begin its first clinical trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine next month as the country grapples with a second wave of infections.
— The United States has so far recorded 225,239 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 157,134 deaths; India 119,014; Mexico 88,924 and Britain 44,896.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica's COVID death toll climbs to 192 as country records more cases
Caricom countries' death toll, COVID cases rise
Anger over Italy virus rules as curfews enforced around Europe
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy