KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 43 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 29.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks many have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,749 and deaths to 192. The country also recorded 21 more patient recoveries from the virus.

— In Belize, 39 new virus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and one more COVID-19 related death, according to health authorities.

— In Guyana, the Ministry of Health yesterday recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,023.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, the total number of active COVID-19 cases moved to 1,321 after eight new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

— Europe today confronted a surge in coronavirus cases, with Spain announcing a national state of emergency and overnight curfews across the country except the Canary Islands, and France setting a daily record of more than 50,000 infections.

— Israel will begin its first clinical trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine next month as the country grapples with a second wave of infections.

— The United States has so far recorded 225,239 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 157,134 deaths; India 119,014; Mexico 88,924 and Britain 44,896.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica's COVID death toll climbs to 192 as country records more cases

Caricom countries' death toll, COVID cases rise

Anger over Italy virus rules as curfews enforced around Europe

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.