COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 45.6 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 30.4 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,094 and deaths to 206.
— Trinidad and Tobago health authorities yesterday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases.
— Latin America and the Caribbean yesterday surpassed 400,000 deaths from the virus, led by Brazil with 159,477 deaths.
— The United States yesterday passed nine million reported coronavirus cases, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, as infections spike days before the nation chooses its next president.
— A US-government study yesterday revealed that people who develop COVID-19 infect around half of their household members, with adults only slightly more likely than children to spread the virus.
— The United States has so far recorded 229,710 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 159,477 deaths; India 121,641; Mexico 91,289; and Britain 46,229.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica records 89 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Caribbean countries record new COVID cases
Latin America, Caribbean surpass 400,000 COVID deaths
US passes nine million reported coronavirus cases
COVID-19 patients infect half of household — US govt study
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
