KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 34.6 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 23.9 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded three more COVID-19 related deaths and 91 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 119 and the total number of cases to 6,795. Two deaths were also reported as under investigation while two were reported as coincidental. Additionally, the health ministry said 233 patients have recovered from the virus.

— US President Donald Trump yesterday said he is doing very well as he was about to be transported to a military hospital with COVID-19 after the bombshell news of his positive test result just a month before a tense US election which has been overshadowed by his handling of the pandemic.

— Canada yesterday said it will ease its border restrictions to allow in foreign students as well as non-citizens who are in an exclusive dating relationship with a Canadian.

— Trials on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University yesterday resumed in Japan but not the United States, where the pharmaceutical giant is working with regulators.

— The number of coronavirus deaths surpassed 100,000 in India, which has the world's third highest toll behind the United States and Brazil.

— The United States has so far recorded 208,731 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 145,388 deaths, India 100,842, Mexico 78,492 and Britain 42,268.

