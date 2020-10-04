KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 34.9 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 24.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 100 new cases of the COVID-19 and another death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 6,895 and the death toll to 120.

— India says it is planning to immunize at least 250 million of its 1.4 billion people by July 2021 after receiving between 400 and 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic despite weeks of rising infections, but warned that the country faced a “bumpy” winter ahead.

— Paris is preparing to be placed under maximum coronavirus alert as alarming COVID-19 infection numbers appeared to leave the French government little choice but to tighten restrictions in and around the capital.

— The United States has so far recorded 209,399 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 145,987 deaths, India 101,782, Mexico 78,880 and Britain 42,317.

