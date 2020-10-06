KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 35.5 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 24.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded three new COVID-related deaths and 97 new cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,109 and the death toll to 123. Two deaths were also reported under investigation and 39 recoveries were reported.

— Belize yesterday recorded one new death from the coronavirus disease and 65 new virus cases.

— Suriname said yesterday that it had recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total active cases to 94 and its overall cases to 4,941.

— The British government yesterday launched an investigation into how nearly 16,000 new coronavirus infections went unreported as a result of a technical glitch, a failing that could have given fresh impetus to an outbreak that critics say could easily get out of control.

— Canada's, Quebec, facing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, on Monday mandated the wearing of masks in school classes and the closing of gyms in the Canadian province's worst-hit "red zones".

— Fifteen clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines are underway across the African continent, according to a comment published in the journal Nature by Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It said five trials are occurring in South Africa and four in Egypt, with a single trial each in Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday said that the coronavirus can spread more than six feet through the air, especially in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. However, officials maintained that such spread is uncommon and current social distancing guidelines still make sense.

— The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated yesterday that 10 per cent of the world has been infected by the new coronavirus, which is more than what has been recorded.

— The United States has so far recorded 210,196 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 146,675 deaths, India 103,569, Mexico 81,877 and Britain 42,369.

