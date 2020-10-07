KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 35.8 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 24.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded three new COVID-related deaths and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,191 and the death toll to 126. One more death was also reported under investigation and 26 recoveries were reported. The government yesterday also imposed tighter restrictions for some communities and for the upcoming Heroes Day holiday.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday recorded one new death from the coronavirus disease and 51 new virus cases.

— The Bahamas yesterday confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total confirmed cases to 4,559.

— Guyana yesterday recorded three COVID-related deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 93.

— Vermont's top public health official yesterday said the outbreak of COVID-19 among apple pickers, some who are believed to be Jamaicans, in Addison County, has been contained and there is no threat to the public.

— Britain's chief executive of hospitality yesterday warned that the country's hospitality sector will shed more than 560,000 jobs this year as the coronavirus pandemic kills trade in bars, hotels, nightclubs, pubs and restaurants.

— Organisers of the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Olympics said costs will be slashed by US$280 million, as they touted a scaled-back, less flashy Games, with cuts to everything from staffing to pyrotechnics.

— The World Trade Organization said yesterday that global trade, devastated by the coronavirus crisis, will shrink by less than expected this year but the rebound will also be much weaker than previously forecast.

— The United States has so far recorded 210,918 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 147,494 deaths, India 104,555, Mexico 82,348 and Britain 42,445.

