KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 36.2 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-related deaths and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,273 and the death toll to 128. Another coincidental death was also reported along with 32 patient recoveries.

— Cuba yesterday said the contingent of nurses who were assigned to help Barbados in its fight against the coronavirus will have their stay extended by another six months.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday recorded one new death from the coronavirus disease and 30 new virus cases.

— Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa Etienne reported yesterday that cases of severe coronavirus in member countries have fallen as data shows “fewer [infected] people are being hospitalised and fewer require intensive care than before”.

— Brazil surpassed five million coronavirus infections yesterday and is now approaching 150,000 deaths from the disease, amid optimism the virus is slowing in the hard-hit South American country.

— Europe yesterday surpassed six million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus since it first appeared in the region in January.

— The World Bank yesterday reported that as many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 211,844 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 148,228 deaths, India 105,526, Mexico 82,726 and Britain 42,515.

