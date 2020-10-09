COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 36.5 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.3 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded four new COVID-related deaths and 90 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,363 and the death toll to 132. Two more deaths were reported as under investigation, and there have been 370 patient recoveries.
— Trinidad and Tobago neared the 5,000 mark, with figures released by the Ministry of Health there indicating that 76 new positive cases had pushed its total to 4,963, 18 which were from the prison system in Tobago.
— In the Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed there are 81 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,713.
— Guyana recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, of which 16 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
— Spain's government declared a state of emergency in Madrid today, wresting control of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 from local authorities.
— China, which has at least four coronavirus vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials, today said it is joining the global COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX.
— The United States has so far recorded 212,789 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 148,957 deaths, India 106,490, Mexico 83,096 and Britain 42,592.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica: Four more COVID-19 patients die, 90 new cases recorded
Caricom countries show increases in COVID-19 cases
Suriname surpasses 5,000 positive COVID cases
Spanish gov't imposes state of emergency in virus-hit Madrid
China joins COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy