KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 36.5 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.3 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four new COVID-related deaths and 90 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,363 and the death toll to 132. Two more deaths were reported as under investigation, and there have been 370 patient recoveries.

— Trinidad and Tobago neared the 5,000 mark, with figures released by the Ministry of Health there indicating that 76 new positive cases had pushed its total to 4,963, 18 which were from the prison system in Tobago.

— In the Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed there are 81 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,713.

— Guyana recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, of which 16 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

— Spain's government declared a state of emergency in Madrid today, wresting control of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 from local authorities.

— China, which has at least four coronavirus vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials, today said it is joining the global COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX.

— The United States has so far recorded 212,789 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 148,957 deaths, India 106,490, Mexico 83,096 and Britain 42,592.

