KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 27.9 million, while 904,534 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 18.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two additional deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday, including that of 12-year-old boy, and 114 new cases. The Ministry of Health said four more deaths in COVID-19 positive individuals are under investigation.

— The Cayman Islands Department of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing reported yesterday that it had recorded two more COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in the islands to 207.

— A study published yesterday said headaches, confusion and delirium experienced by some COVID-19 patients could be the result of the coronavirus directly invading the brain. The research is still preliminary but offers several new lines of evidence to support what was previously a largely untested theory.

— India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities.

— Pharmaeutical giant AstraZeneca says a COVID-19 vaccine could still be available by "the end of this year or early next year" despite a randomised clinical trial in the UK being paused.

— The United States has so far recorded 190,873 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 128,539 deaths, India 75,062, Mexico 69,095, and Britain 41,594.

