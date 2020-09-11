KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 28.2 million, while 910,300 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 18.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two additional deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday and 74 new cases. This brings the total confirmed deaths to 40 and total cases in the country to 3511.

— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said yesterday that a field hospital will be established in the Corporate Area in the coming weeks to boost the health sector's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

— Guatemala yesterday announced plans to reopen its borders next week, six months after closing them in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

— A spokesman for drugmaker AstraZeneca said yesterday that its experimental coronavirus vaccine trial was paused after a woman who received it developed severe neurological symptoms.

— The United States has so far recorded 191,802 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 129,522 deaths, India 76,271, Mexico 69,649, and Britain 41,608.

