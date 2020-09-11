COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 28.2 million, while 910,300 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 18.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded two additional deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday and 74 new cases. This brings the total confirmed deaths to 40 and total cases in the country to 3511.
— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said yesterday that a field hospital will be established in the Corporate Area in the coming weeks to boost the health sector's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
— Guatemala yesterday announced plans to reopen its borders next week, six months after closing them in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
— A spokesman for drugmaker AstraZeneca said yesterday that its experimental coronavirus vaccine trial was paused after a woman who received it developed severe neurological symptoms.
— The United States has so far recorded 191,802 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 129,522 deaths, India 76,271, Mexico 69,649, and Britain 41,608.
Read the full stories here:
2 new COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases
Field hospital coming in weeks
Guatemala to reopen borders next week after 6 months
Vaccine trial stopped after neurological symptoms detected
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy