COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 30.8 million, with 957,948 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 20.8 million recovering from the illness. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to re-impose measures due to a resurgence in the number of cases.
— In the past 24 hours, Jamaica recorded seven additional deaths related to COVID-19, and 230 new cases. This brings the total confirmed deaths to 67 and total confirmed cases since March to 4,988.
— Italy’s health ministry yesterday reported another 1,638 new cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths.
— A new study by the Inter-American Development Bank reported today found that hundreds of millions of children are losing daily learning opportunities resulting in potentially large losses in education, health, income and productivity over their lifetimes due to pre-primary programme closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
— The World Health Organization yesterday endorsed a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.
— The United States has so far recorded 199,268 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 136,532 deaths, India 86,752, Mexico 73,258, and Britain 41,759.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
