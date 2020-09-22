KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 31.3 million, with 965,760 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 21.3 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica has recorded five more COVID-19 deaths and 127 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 75 and the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,270.

— The Bahamas yesterday announced that two of its nationals died from the COVID-19 while 55 additional cases of the virus were recorded.

— In the United States, major cruise lines yesterday said they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas.

— In the United Kingdom, the government today announced new measures to stem a rising tide of cases, shutting pubs in England early and abandoning its call for people to return to the workplace. Plans to allow the phased return of fans to sporting venues in England from October 1 was also put on hold.

— More than 60 wealthy nations have joined a WHO-backed programme to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines, but the US and China were not on the list published yesterday.

— The World Health Organization said today that the pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million.

— The United States has so far recorded 199,890 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 137,272 deaths, India 88,935, Mexico 73,697, and Britain 41,788.

