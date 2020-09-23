KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 31.6 million, with 971,677 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 21.6 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica has recorded 126 new cases of the virus and one more COVID related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,395 and the death toll to 76.

— In Guyana, 120 prisoners were isolated after they tested positive for the coronavirus. The country also reported two new COVID related deaths.

— The Bahamas yesterday reported 48 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and one more death.

— Haiti yesterday recorded 19 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the country's total confirmed cases to 8,619.

— The Inter-American Task Force on NCDs today urged Caribbean countries to improve their prevention and control programmes so as to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

— The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed pass 200,000 yesterday, a figure officials described as “unfathomable”.

— Meanwhile, US company Johnson & Johnson today said it was entering the final phase 3 stage of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial following positive results in earlier stages.

— The United States has so far recorded 200,818 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 138,108 deaths, India 90,020, Mexico 74,348, and Britain 41,825.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.