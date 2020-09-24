KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 31.9 million, with 978,448 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 21.8 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica has recorded 193 new cases of the virus and one more COVID related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,588 and the death toll to 77.

— Puerto Rico announced yesterday that it became the first US territory outside the mainland to obtain federal permission to independently evaluate and approve new COVID-19 diagnostic tests that are urgently needed.

— The Bahamas yesterday reported 48 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and four more deaths, three which it said were under investigation.

— Haiti yesterday recorded five new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the country's total confirmed cases to 8,624.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday reported 52 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total positives recorded since the outbreak to 4026.

— Pan American Health Organization Director, Carissa F Etienne, yesterday warned countries not to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine to be developed before they start planning and preparing for its arrival.

— The United Kingdom yesterday reported 6,178 new coronavirus cases, a marked jump in the daily infection rate that comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled new nationwide restrictions.

— New York's Metropolitan Opera announced the "painful" cancelation of its entire 2020-21 season yesterday, over the still-spreading coronavirus.

— The United States has so far recorded 201,910 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 138,977 deaths, India 91,149, Mexico 74,949, and Britain 41,862.

