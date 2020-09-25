KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 32.2 million, with 984,068 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 22.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica has recorded three more COVID related deaths and 135 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,723 and the death toll to 80.

— Organisers for the Tokyo Olympic 2020 Games said today that athlete welcome ceremonies will be scrapped and flashy spectacles axed in an attempt to scale back on the Games which officials insisted “has to happen”.

— In China, a health official said today that the country's annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top one billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support program for the construction of new factories.

— France yesterday reported a record 16,096 new COVID-19 cases, a day after the government announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants in major cities which provoked an outcry from local politicians and business owners.

— The United States has so far recorded 202,827 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 139,808 deaths, India 92,290, Mexico 75,439, and Britain 41,902.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

