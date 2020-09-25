COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 32.2 million, with 984,068 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 22.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica has recorded three more COVID related deaths and 135 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,723 and the death toll to 80.
— Organisers for the Tokyo Olympic 2020 Games said today that athlete welcome ceremonies will be scrapped and flashy spectacles axed in an attempt to scale back on the Games which officials insisted “has to happen”.
— In China, a health official said today that the country's annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top one billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support program for the construction of new factories.
— France yesterday reported a record 16,096 new COVID-19 cases, a day after the government announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants in major cities which provoked an outcry from local politicians and business owners.
— The United States has so far recorded 202,827 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 139,808 deaths, India 92,290, Mexico 75,439, and Britain 41,902.
Read the full stories here:
Three COVID patients die as Jamaica records 135 new cases
Olympic organisers unveil scaled-back pandemic Games plan
China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year
Record infections in France as restrictions spark outcry
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy