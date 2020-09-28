KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 32.9 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 22.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four more COVID related deaths and 153 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 6,170 and the death toll to 93. Three deaths were also reported as “under investigation”.

— The global death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged less than a year ago in China and has swept across the world, passed one million yesterday.

— Organisers for the Tokyo 2020 torch relay, which was put on hold when the Olympics were delayed until next year over the coronavirus, said the relay will now start on March 25 from Japan's Fukushima region.

— The United States has so far recorded 204,762 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 141,741 deaths, India 95,542, Mexico 76,430 and Britain 41,988.



Read the full stories here:

Four more COVID-19 patients die, 153 new positives

Global coronavirus death toll passes one million

New start date for virus-delayed Olympic torch relay

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.

