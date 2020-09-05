KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 26.6 million, while 875,703 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 17.4 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded another COVID-19 related death and 68 newly confirmed cases of the virus yesterday. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said it was investigating three deaths among COVID-19 positive patients. The island also recorded one more patient recovery from the virus.

— Jamaica's Minister of Health also announced that more restrictions were coming on Monday, September 7 as the country has moved into the community spread phase of COVID-19.

— Haiti's death toll climbed to 210 after four new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours. The country also recorded 43 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

— Belize today reported that two more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19, bringing its death toll to 15.

— Suriname yesterday recorded two new deaths from COVID-19 and 37 new infections from the virus.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, another virus death was recorded bringing the country's death toll to 31.

— Guyana today announced that it is exploring the use of different medications to treat the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including the vaccine developed in Russia.

— India became the world's third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.

— The United States has so far recorded 187,777 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 125,502 deaths, India 69,561, Mexico 66,851, and Britain 41,537.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

