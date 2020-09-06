KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 26.9 million, while 880,396 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 17.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, pushing the death toll since the virus outbreak in the country to 32. Meanwhile, the country also recorded 60 new cases of the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3024. Twenty-eight more patients also recovered from the virus.

— Cuba’s government denounced what it called a “media blockade”, at the international level on the country's success in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic as it said its scientists have shared their advances with the world, shown protocols against the pandemic and results of a vaccine candidate, but that this is not reported.

— India saw another record surge of 90,632 cases in the past 24 hours, as infections spread to smaller cities and rural parts of the country. India also reported 1,065 deaths today.

— The premier of Australia’s Victoria state announced a slight easing of restrictions in Melbourne but the country’s second-largest city will remain in lockdown until at least October 26.

— The United States has so far recorded 188,540 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 126,203 deaths, India 70,626, Mexico 67,326, and Britain 41,549.

