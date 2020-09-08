KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 27.3 million, while 893,524 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 18.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded one additional death related to COVID-19 yesterday, as well as 80 new cases.

— People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson yesterday announced that he has recovered from COVID-19 after he tested negative for an initial positive test. Robinson withdrew from Jamaica's election campaign activities last month after being diagnosed with the virus.

— In Suriname, another six people have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, while 14 people tested positive for the COVID-19.

— Guyana reported 92 accumulated new cases of the novel coronavirus today and one more death.

— In the Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 2,585. The country also reported one new death, pushing the virus death toll to 59.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, two more deaths were recorded overnight bringing the total deaths in the country since the virus outbreak to 37. The authorities also reported 23 new positives from samples taken between August 28 and September 6.

— China's President Xi Jinping today said the country has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" and is "leading the world in economic recovery and in the fight against COVID-19."

— Kylian Mbappe was yesterday ruled out of France's Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 189,221 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 126,960 deaths, India 72,775, Mexico 67,781, and Britain 41,554.

Read the full stories here:

1 new COVID-19 death, 80 new cases

PNP gen sec COVID free

Suriname records more COVID deaths as cases climb in the Caribbean

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.