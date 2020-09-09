KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 27.6 million, while 898,503 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 18.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two additional deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday, as well as 140 new cases. This brings the island's death toll to 36 and the total number of confirmed cases to 3,323.

— The Bahamas recorded four deaths from the coronavirus and 72 new cases in the last 24 hours.

— In Suriname, 59 new virus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,419, of which 733 are active.

— Dominica, which in mid-August recorded its first coronavirus case in more than 100 days, is reporting six new cases, with two being recorded over the past 24 hours.

— In Barbados, another person has tested positive for COVID-19. He arrived in the country on a charter flight on September 3, and tested positive for the viral illness on his second test, five days later.

— Britain will be tightening rules on social gatherings amid concern at rising infection rates, particularly among young people. The Government said the law will change next week to reduce the number of people who can gather socially from 30 to six, with some exemptions.

— The European Union executive announced today that it has reached a deal with a sixth pharmaceutical firm, BioNTech-Pfizer, to reserve a further 200 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

— Clinical trials on one of the most advanced experimental COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, were paused yesterday after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

— The United States has so far recorded 189,698 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 127,464 deaths, India 73,890, Mexico 68,484, and Britain 41,586.

