COVID-19: The latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Biden vaccination

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday in public, as the Democrat seeks to build confidence in the treatment.

Outgoing President Donald Trump is not planning to take a vaccine soon, but Vice President Mike Pence received a shot on live television Friday as the country prepares to approve a second vaccine produced by Moderna.

Brussels summit cluster?

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic tested positive for COVID-19, a week after he attended an EU summit in Brussels at which French President Emmanuel Macron might have also caught the virus.

Macron 'doing well'

Macron, 42, says in a video message he is "doing well", but acknowledges that he had to slow down his activities due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, which include "tiredness, headaches, dry cough".

French deaths pass 60,000

The number of coronavirus deaths in France topped 60,000, after health authorities voiced concern about a "worrying" resurgence in the virus ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Third Austrian lockdown

Austria will enter its third coronavirus lockdown between December 26 and January 24, but those who take part in a planned series of mass tests between January 15 and 17 will be allowed more freedom.

Mexico City curbs

Mexico City and the neighbouring State of Mexico are suspending non-essential activities from the weekend, with only activities such as the sale of food, energy, transport, manufacturing and financial services allowed.

Swedish U-turn

Sweden is recommending that masks be worn on public transport at peak times, having previously resisted their use in the fight against COVID-19 except in healthcare.

1.66 million dead

At least 1,662,792 people have died since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

Most new deaths were in the United States with 3,249, followed by Brazil with 1,092 and Mexico with 718.

The US is also the worst-affected country with 310,792 deaths followed by Brazil with 184,827, India with 144,789, Mexico with 116,487 and Italy with 67,220 deaths.

AFP's specialised database shows a sharp spike in infections in Africa and Latin America.

US relief package

US lawmakers are hammering out the final details of a major coronavirus package aimed at providing emergency relief for millions of struggling families and businesses amid signs of a worsening economy.

Bolsonaro sceptical

Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has launched an attack on coronavirus vaccines, even suggesting that the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies.

World Cup stadium opens

Qatar inaugurated its latest stadium for the 2022 football World Cup with a half-capacity 20,000-strong crowd who had all been tested beforehand.