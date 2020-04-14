KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed two million while at least 120,000 people across 193 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— In Jamaica, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased slightly to 73 on Monday as an additional person tested positive for the virus. At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has deployed a Mobile Testing Unit in the quarantined community of Cornpiece Clarendon.

— The World Health Organization on Monday said the novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009.

— France, on Monday, extended its nationwide lockdown for another month in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

— China has approved clinical trials for two more experimental vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus.

— The United States on Monday recorded 1,509 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours, as the death toll in New York state, the epicentre of the US cases, surpassed 10,000.

— Italy's death toll topped 20,000 even as the number of critically ill patients dropped for the tenth successive day.

— The United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, has so far recorded 23,649 deaths. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 20,465 deaths, Spain 18,056, France 14,967 and Britain 11,329.

