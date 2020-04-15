KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed two million while at least 120,000 people across 193 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— In Jamaica, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased drastically on Tuesday, jumping from 73 to 105. The spike has prompted Prime Minister Andrew Holness to enforce a seven-day lockdown of the parish of St Catherine, which now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

— Jamaica also recorded another death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to five.

— The number of confirmed cases in Bermuda climbed to 57 after the confirmation of four cases of COVID-19 at a local nursing home.

— President of the United States Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization pending an investigation into the organization's handling of the pandemic.

— Italy, the second hardest-hit country, on Tuesday began slowly reopening some businesses, sparking fears among many.

— The United States on Tuesday recorded 2,228 coronavirus-related deaths¸ bringing its death toll to 26,059. Italy follows with 21,067 deaths, Spain with 18,579, France 15,729 and Britain 12,107.

