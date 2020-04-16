COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 rose to 137,500 and has impacted people across 193 countries and territories. The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed two million as some countries have slowly began lifting lockdowns in an attempt to return to normalcy.
—The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica climbed to 125 on Wednesday after another 20 samples tested positive for the virus. A total of 52 of the country's latest cases have been linked to business processing output entity, Alorica.
— Bermuda Premier David Burt announced that the 24-hour lockdown in Bermuda will be extended for a further two weeks until May 2 as the country recorded its fifth death from the virus.
— Cuba announced on Wednesday that it has begun clinical trials for a vaccine aimed at activating the immune system to combat COVID-19.
— A new modelling study of the COVID-19 virus suggested that infected people may start spreading the virus several days before they have any noticeable symptoms.
— The United States on Wednesday posted nearly 2,600 additional deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country.
— The death toll in the US, now the epicentre of the pandemic, stands at 30,985. Italy is the next most-affected country with 21,645 deaths, followed by Spain with 19,130 fatalities, France with 17,167 deaths and Britain with 12,868 deaths.
18 more call centre workers test positive for COVID-19
Fifth person dies as Bermuda extends lockdown to May 2
Cuba develops vaccine to combat COVID-19
People with COVID-19 may be infectious days before symptoms — study
Nearly 2,600 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tally – new world record
