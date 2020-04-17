KINGSTON, Jamaica — The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 rose to 145,673 and has impacted people across 193 countries and territories. The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed two million as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an attempt to return to normalcy.

—The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica spiked to 143 on Thursday after another 18 samples tested positive for the virus. Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton announced that he tested negative for the virus after it was confirmed that an employee at the ministry tested positive.

— In the British Virgin Island, a shipment of medical supplies to help the territory fight the COVID-19 pandemic, has been released by the United States.

— Brazil's Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, said on Thursday that he'd been sacked by President Jair Bolsonaro, after weeks of clashes between the two over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

— Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday.

— In the United States, the confirmed coronavirus death toll reached 32,917 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

— US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was recommending a gradual reopening of the US economy from the catastrophic shutdown which was ordered to stop the spread of the virus.

— Britain on Thursday extended its lockdown to tackle the coronavirus for "at least the next three weeks", as it remains among the countries worst-hit by the pandemic.

— France on Thursday recorded 753 deaths in the 24 hours, bringing the country's total fatalities to 17,920.

