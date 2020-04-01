COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide topped more than 880,000 while more than 44,000 people around the world have died. More than 2.6 billion people — one third of humanity — are now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded its second death from the coronavirus, as two more cases were confirmed, bringing the island's total to 36. A daily curfew that has been imposed islandwide by the Government is to begin today, April 1 and end on Wednesday, April 8. The curfew imposition will start at 8 o' clock each night and end at 6:00 am the following day.
—Bermuda recorded five new confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second successive day, taking its total so far to 32.
— Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figures.
— France on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523.
— The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,600 Tuesday, eclipsing China's official count.
