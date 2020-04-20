COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.4 million while at least 165,216 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 573,700 people have recovered from the virus as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica reported 23 more positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, moving the overall tally to 196.
— In the United States, the number of deaths topped 40,000 on Sunday, according to a running tally by John Hopkins University.
— Spain registered a sharp drop in its daily death toll on Sunday, with the number falling to 410 from 565.
— The death toll in Italy stood at 23,660 deaths and 178,972 confirmed infections.
—Spain has reported a total of 20,852 fatalities, while France has recorded with 19,718 deaths
— The death toll in Britain has surpassed 16,000.
— A laboratory in the Chinese city at ground zero of the global coronavirus outbreak has rejected as "impossible" US theories it is the cradle of the pandemic.
