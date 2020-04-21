COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.4 million while at least 170,368 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 558,400 people have recovered from the virus as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— In Jamaica, the number of coronavirus related deaths rose to six yesterday as the number of confirmed cases climbed to 223 after an additional 27 samples tested positive for the virus. The Government also extended the St Catherine lockdown and tightened curfew hours islandwide.
— The United States on Monday recorded 1,433 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours bringing the country's total to 42,364.
— France on Monday became the fourth country worldwide to register over 20,000 virus related deaths from after recording 547 new fatalities in 24 hours.
— The World Health Organization insisted that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic.
— Researchers Monday unveiled a coronavirus "heat map" powered by Facebook data which is aimed at helping track the spread of the disease and plan for reopening society.
— The death toll in Italy stood at 24,114 deaths and 181,228 confirmed infections.
—Spain has reported a total of 21,282 fatalities, while France has recorded 20,265 deaths
— The death toll in Britain climbed to 16,509.
Read the full stories here:
COVID-19 cases in Jamaica now 223, increase of 27
US records 1,433 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
France reaches 'painful' landmark of 20,000 virus dead
WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start
Facebook-powered virus 'heat map' unveiled
