COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.6 million while 183,707 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 696,700 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica reported 19 more positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, moving the overall tally to 252.
— New autopsies have confirmed that the coronavirus spread in the United States began in January.
— The US state of Missouri has sued China's leadership over the coronavirus, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing Wednesday over the "absurd" claim.
— China announced on Thursday that it will give another US$30 million to the World Health Organization to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, days after Washington said it would freeze funding.
— The race to develop an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) gathered pace this week, as clinical trials on humans were approved in Germany and launched in the UK.
— Italy began conducting antibody tests on Thursday, seeking information about coronavirus immunity to help guide authorities as they reopen the long locked-down country.
— France on Wednesday reported 544 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes in 24 hours.
— A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Wednesday, up 759 from the previous day's toll.
— The United States has so far recorded 46,785deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 25,085 deaths, Spain 22,157 and France 21,340.
