KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.7 million while 192,267 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 761,494 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— In Jamaica, a four-year-old became the country’s seventh virus related death while the number of confirmed cases increased by five to bring the country’s total to 257.

— Barbados recorded its sixth COVID-19 death on the same day that it confirmed its first new case of the virus in six days.

— The United States has committed US$475,000 towards the fight against COVID-19 in Guyana.

— The death toll in the United States neared 50,000 people on Thursday, after one of the deadliest days of the pandemic which saw 3,176 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

— France on Thursday reported 516 new deaths in 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities.

—On Friday, France limited the sale of nicotine substitutes to avoid stockpiling after research suggested the addictive substance could have the potential to protect people from contracting the coronavirus.

— Cameroon freed more than 1,300 prisoners in its two main cities in a bid to ease overcrowding and contain the spread of the virus.

— Britain's health ministry on Thursday said 616 more people had died after testing positive for the virus, taking the country's official death toll to 18,738.

