KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.8 million while 197,303 people across 193 countries and territories have died.

Roughly 766,300 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— In Jamaica, the number of confirmed cases spiked to 288 after 31 samples returned positive for the virus.

— The Barbados Parliament on Friday extended the COVID-19-triggered State of Public Health Emergency until June 30.

— France on Friday reported 389 more coronavirus deaths, a lower toll than in previous days, and also welcomed new falls in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.

— The United States on Friday recorded 1,258 coronavirus deaths, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, bringing the overall death toll to more than 50,000.

— The US has the highest number of deaths with 51,949 followed by Italy with 25,969 deaths. Spain has recorded 22,902 to date, France 22,245 deaths and Britain 19,506.

Read the full stories here:

31 new COVID-19 cases, total now 288

Barbados Parliament extends state of Public Health Emergency until end of June

France reports lower coronavirus death toll, hospital numbers fall

Daily US virus death toll down sharply to 1,258: Johns Hopkins