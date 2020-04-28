KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed three million, while 211,185 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 832,000 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica now has 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported 16 more positive cases in the past 24 hours. The Prime Minister Andrew also announced that the St Catherine lockdown has been extended by another three days.

— The race is on to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 but it is not certain that one can be found, the head of the global vaccines alliance said Friday.

— The arthritis drug tocilizumab has shown early promise in preventing extreme inflammation in gravely ill COVID-19 patients, according to a French clinical study.

— Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance since being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks ago. Johnson said the country was beginning to "turn the tide" on the outbreak but rejected calls to ease a nationwide lockdown.

— The United States has so far recorded 56,253 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 26,977 deaths, Spain 23,822, France 23,293 and Britain 21,092.

