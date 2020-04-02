KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide neared one million people while more than 48,000 people around the world have died. More than 2.6 billion people — one third of humanity — are now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded its third death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, as the number of cases increased to 44 after six more positive tests.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded its fourth death on Wednesday as the country announced it had 89 positive cases of the virus.

— Spain reported a record number of daily virus-related deaths, 950 in 24 hours, bringing its total deaths to about 10,000, despite signs that the infection rate is slowing.

— Italy's death toll rose to over 13,000, the highest in the world.

— The US death toll climbed past 5,100 as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 200,000.