KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed one million people while more than 50,000 people around the world have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica climbed to 47 after three more positive tests.

— Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its sixth death, as the number of confirmed cases moved to 97.

— The Bahamas recorded its first death from COVID-19 as officials announced six new cases, bringing the country's total to 21.

— Spain reported more than 900 people died over the past 24 hours for the second day running, bringing the death toll to 10,935 and the number of confirmed cases 117,710.

— The US recorded 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities in one day bringing the death toll to 5,926.

— Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told security forces they should shoot dead anyone causing "trouble" in areas locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— Google announced that it will publish users' location data around the world from Friday to allow governments to gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures, brought in to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

