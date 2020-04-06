KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.2 million people while more than 70,000 people across 190 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica climbed to 58 after it was revealed on Sunday that three more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

— The number of confirmed cases in Trinidad passed 100 yesterday, as the nation recorded its seventh death.

— The United States is bracing for a painful week, with a wave of coronavirus deaths expected across the nation. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world with over 330,000.

— A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere.

— In the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday made a rare special televised address and thanked healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, promising that a united effort would help defeat the disease.

— Britain currently has 47,806 confirmed hospital cases and 4,934 deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday for tests for "persistent" coronavirus symptoms.

— Ethiopia on Sunday announced the first two deaths of patients suffering from COVID-19 .

