KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 19.8 million, while 731,518 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 11.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded another COVID-19 death yesterday and 20 new cases, bringing the death toll to 14 and the total number of confirmed cases to 1,023.

— The Central Intervention Fund for Humanitarian Emergencies, a United Nations organisation, has allocated US$4 million to support and strengthen the response in the fight against COVID-19 in vulnerable communities in Haiti.

— Germany's foreign minister says it is critical that any vaccine developed for the coronavirus is made available to everyone around the world.

— The Bahamas Government said it is lifting the lockdown imposed on several islands in the archipelago a week ago as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 162,938 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 101,049 deaths, Mexico 52,298, Britain 46,574, and India 44,386.

Read the full stories here:

One more COVID-19 death as Jamaica records 20 new positives

Bahamas gov't lifts lockdown restrictions on some islands

German official urges globally available vaccine

UN body donates funds to fight COVID-19 in Haiti

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.