KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 21.2 million, while 760,739 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 12.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,082, of which 245 are active.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, health authorities yesterday confirmed that an elderly female had become the latest victim of COVID-19, pushing the death toll to nine.

— In the Bahamas, both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his deputy, Finance Minister K Peter Turnquest, have entered into voluntary self-quarantine. The authorities said there were 53 additional confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,089.

—Haiti recorded five new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the death toll to 192. The country also recorded 38 new cases of the virus, with the total number of infected people reaching 7,781.

—Suriname yesterday recorded its 40th death from the virus as well as 108 positive cases.

— Florida reported more than 6,200 new coronavirus cases and 200 deaths yesterday.

— The US Department of Homeland Security said yesterday that a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel through border crossings with Canada and Mexico was being extended until September 21.

— Russia said today that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine, after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.

The United States has so far recorded 168,446 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 106,523 deaths, Mexico 55,908, India 49,036, and Britain 41,358.

