KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 21.5 million, while 766,228 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 13.2 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,106.

— The Belize authorities have confirmed that one person has died as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the government is to announce plans for a countrywide curfew this weekend.

— The Trinidad and Tobago Government yesterday announced a series of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which in recent days had pushed the island into the category of “community spread”. The Government also warned that it is examining the possibility of introducing legislation that would allow for persons not wearing masks to be fined.

— Guyana's Education Minister Priya Manickchand, said that schools will not reopen on September 7 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Britain has secured access to 90 million doses of two "promising" coronavirus vaccines, the government said Friday, taking its total orders of potential COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 350 million doses.

— The United States has so far recorded 169,489 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 107,232 deaths, Mexico 56,543, India 49,980, and Britain 41,361.

