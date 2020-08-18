KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 21.9 million, while 774,832 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 13.6 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,129 with 285 cases being active.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded its third death in as many days from COVID-19, as the death toll yesterday climbed to 12.

— Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, US health officials warned.

— In Bermuda, the US Centres for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) has lowered the country's rating as a high-risk COVID-19 destination, but health officials later announced four new cases of the disease, including two policemen and a tourist.

— Coronavirus cases in Asia-Pacific countries are now being driven by people under the age of 50 who may not know they are infected, the World Health Organization said today, warning of a "new phase" in the pandemic.

— The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread.

— Australia has secured access to a "promising" potential coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister announced today, saying the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population.

— The United States has so far recorded 170,497 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 108,536 deaths, Mexico 57,023, India 51,797, and Britain 41,369.

