KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 22.1 million, while 781,194 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 13.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,146.

— In Guyana, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles, says since the country reopened its borders to commercial traffic, several people from medium and high-risk zones have breached the mandatory quarantine as required by the new public health protocol.

— The Bahamas today reported 95 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 1, 424.

— Suriname, in the last 24 hours, recorded 139 new cases, bringing the total to 3,216 with 966 active cases. The death toll is now 54.

— In Haiti, the authorities said that 24 new cases had been recorded over the past day bringing the total of 7,921 cases, of which 2,490 are active.

— Trinidad and Tobago today reported 29 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 629.

— The United States has so far recorded 171,833 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 109,888 deaths, Mexico 57,774, India 52,889, and Britain 41,381.

Read the full stories here:

17 new COVID-19 cases

Grenada health officials confirm persons evading quarantine

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.