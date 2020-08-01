KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 17.6 million, while 680,014 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 10.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 878, with 95 of those being active cases.

— Haiti has recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,412.

— The United States, yesterday counted 1,442 new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

— Peruvian authorities and the Pan American Health Organization are investigating whether the country failed to count 27,253 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, a figure that could more than double the country's official death toll from COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 1 153,314, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 92,475 deaths; Mexico 46,688; Britain 46,119; and India 36,511.

*Data mined from various sources around the world