COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 17.6 million, while 680,014 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 10.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 878, with 95 of those being active cases.
— Haiti has recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,412.
— The United States, yesterday counted 1,442 new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
— Peruvian authorities and the Pan American Health Organization are investigating whether the country failed to count 27,253 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, a figure that could more than double the country's official death toll from COVID-19.
— The United States has so far recorded 1 153,314, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 92,475 deaths; Mexico 46,688; Britain 46,119; and India 36,511.
Read the full stories here:
Peru probes whether 27,253 coronavirus deaths uncounted
Haiti continues to lead Caribbean countries in COVID positive cases
US counts 1,442 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours – Johns Hopkins
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy