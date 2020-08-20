KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 22.4 million, while 787,918 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 14.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,192. The Ministry of Health and Wellness said 19 of the new positive cases are from the backlog of cases from the period July 5-18.

— The ministry has also placed the communities of Albion and Seaforth in St Thomas under quarantine in light of the continued increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the parish.

— In Guyana, a 43-year-old woman became the country’s latest COVID-19 related death, pushing the death toll to 26.

— France yesterday recorded new coronavirus cases at the fastest daily rate since May, official figures showed, as the country prepares for the return from summer holidays.

— In Africa, average daily cases of coronavirus fell last week, a "hopeful sign" for the continent's fight against the disease, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

—The United States has so far recorded 173,193 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 111,100 deaths, Mexico 58,481, India 53,866, and Britain 41,397.

