COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 22.7 million, while 793,847 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 14.2 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded another COVID-19 related death yesterday, bringing the death toll to 15. The country also recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,290.
— Dominica yesterday recorded its first COVID-19 case in more than 100 days.
— Trinidad recorded 37 news cases of COVID-19 yesterday increasing the overall total of confirmed cases to 767 of which 615 are active cases.
— In Suriname, one person died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 55 as the country announced that 71 people also tested positive.
— Health authorities in Haiti said 48 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, pushing the total to 7,997 cases.
— Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing.
—The United States has so far recorded 174,290 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 112,304 deaths, Mexico 59,106, India 54,849, and Britain 41,403.
Read the full stories here:
Dominica records first COVID case in more than 100 days
Another COVID-19 patient dies as Jamaica records 98 new cases
Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
