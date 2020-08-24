COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 23.4 million, while 809,255 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 14.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,529, of which 622 are active cases.
— The Bahamas yesterday reported that the territory has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths and 62 new cases.
— France yesterday reported almost 4,900 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its highest figure since May, as the health minister acknowledged there were "risks" in the surging infection levels.
— The World Health Organization says using plasma from the recovered to treat COVID-19 is still considered an "experimental" therapy and that the preliminary results showing it may work are still "inconclusive."
— India's coronavirus caseload topped 3 million yesterday, with the country leading the world in new infections
— The United States has so far recorded 176,809 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 114,744 deaths, Mexico 60,480, India 57,542, and Britain 41,429.
