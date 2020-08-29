KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 24.7 million, while 838,271 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 15.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 141 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 2,011.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 pushing the tally to 17, according to the latest figures released yesterday.

— England could face "national action" and "very extensive local lockdowns" in the event of a winter wave, the government says, with a "worst-case scenario" of 80,000 deaths.

— France yesterday said there had been an "exponential" rise in coronavirus cases with more than 7,000 new infections in 24 hours.

— The United States has so far recorded 181,779 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 119,504 deaths, Mexico 63,164, India 62,550, and Britain 41,486.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.