KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 17.8 million, while 685,780 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 10.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported five new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 883.

— The Bahamas government has urged citizens to cooperate fully with health officials in their bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, as the country recorded 66 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 574.

— More than 200,000 people have died from coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Brazil and Mexico accounting for nearly three-quarters of those deaths, according to an AFP tally.

— South Africa yesterday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50 per cent of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.

— The World Health Organization today warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" after its emergency committee met to evaluate the crisis six months after sounding the international alarm.

— The United States has so far recorded 154,449 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 93,563 deaths, Mexico 47,472, Britain 46,193, and India 37,364.

Read the full stories here:

South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

Jamaica records 5 new cases of COVID-19

Expect 'lengthy' coronavirus pandemic, WHO warns

Bahamas gov't urges citizens to cooperate with health officials to flatten COVID curve

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.