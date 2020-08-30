KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 25 million, while 843,149 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 16.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded another COVID-19 related death and 102 positive cases. This brings the country’s death toll to 20 and the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak to 2,011.

— Guyana yesterday recorded three COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the death toll to 35. The country also recorded 40 new cases, bringing the total to 1,180 positive cases.

— In Haiti, the Ministry of Public Health announced that there had been an additional death and 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, moving the total number of confirmed cases to 8,161 and the deaths to 201.

— Suriname reported 55 positive cases, putting the total in the country to 3,848, with 811 being considered active.

— Global coronavirus infections soared past 25 million today, as countries around the world further tightened restrictions to try to stop the rampaging pandemic.

— India registered 78,761 new coronavirus cases today, the biggest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began.

— The United States has so far recorded 182,785 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 120,262 deaths, Mexico 63,819, India 63,498, and Britain 41,498.

