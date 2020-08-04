KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 18.3 million, while 694,507 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 10.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 905, with 100 of those being active cases.

— In the Bahamas, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday announced a “complete national lockdown” of every island for at least the next two weeks after the country recorded a significant spike in the number of COVID-19 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

— Guyana's Ministry of Public Health is reporting that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 44, bringing to 474 the number of people who have tested positive for the virus.

— Haiti, which has one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases within Caricom, registered 44 new cases yesterday, as well as four deaths, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 7,468 and the number of deaths to 165.

— Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 803 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 561 and the United States with 532.

— The United States has so far recorded 155,471, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 94,665 deaths; Mexico 48,012; Britain 46,210; and India 38,938.

*Data mined from various sources around the world