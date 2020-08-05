KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 18.5 million, while 701,112 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 10.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported 15 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 920.

— The United States yesterday added 1,302 deaths from COVID-19. It also added 53,847 new cases.

— Trinidad & Tobago has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 even as authorities insist that there is no outbreak of a virus in the two island republic.

— In Haiti, the authorities have reported one new death and 35 cases of the virus, bringing the death toll to 166 and number of confirmed cases to 7,711.

— France and the Netherlands imposed stricter mask-wearing rules Wednesday amid signs that the coronavirus pandemic is flaring up again across the globe, with the worldwide death toll exceeding 700,000.

— The United States has so far recorded 156,830 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 95,819 deaths, Mexico 48,869, Britain 46,299, and India 39,795.

